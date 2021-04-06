Idle Price Reaches $10.83 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and $211,484.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Idle token can now be purchased for $10.83 or 0.00018612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00288572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.00753939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011896 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,870 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

