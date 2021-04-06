IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $921.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 921 ($12.03) and last traded at GBX 916.63 ($11.98), with a volume of 68928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 909.50 ($11.88).

IGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

Get IG Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 828.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 816.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44). Also, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.