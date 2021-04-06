IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $32.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.7714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.69%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

