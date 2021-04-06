IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.