ILCOIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,025.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ILCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $64,025.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,622,457,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,761,237 tokens. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

