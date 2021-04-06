Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,159. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.41.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

