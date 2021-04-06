Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 53,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Illumina worth $189,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

