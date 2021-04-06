Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $460.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.10.

Illumina stock opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.81. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 522.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 63.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 274.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 27.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

