Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $384.54, but opened at $418.41. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Illumina shares last traded at $418.43, with a volume of 15,847 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,537. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

