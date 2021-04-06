Illuvium (ILV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Illuvium has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $94.23 or 0.00161642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00286167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00106129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00756506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,296 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

