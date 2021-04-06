IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

