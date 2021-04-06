ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 5.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 59,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,555,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $16,473,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 152,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

