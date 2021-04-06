Incent One Day Trading Volume Tops $166,957.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $166,957.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00292854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00103321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.00751993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

