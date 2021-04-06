Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $775.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 ($10.13) and last traded at GBX 770.50 ($10.07), with a volume of 26901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 761.50 ($9.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 737.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 625.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, insider Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

