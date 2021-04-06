Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $775.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 ($10.13) and last traded at GBX 770.50 ($10.07), with a volume of 26901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 761.50 ($9.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 737.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 625.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 340 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

