Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.11% of Incyte worth $212,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.