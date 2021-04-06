Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $54.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.