Independent Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.53 ($25.32).

Shares of FNTN opened at €20.49 ($24.11) on Tuesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

