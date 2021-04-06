Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $345,535.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00008932 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $345,535.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

