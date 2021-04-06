Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0284

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Indorse Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $10,189.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

IND is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.