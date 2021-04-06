INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €42.00 by Independent Research

INDUS (ETR:INH) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INH. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of INH stock opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Tuesday. INDUS has a one year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a one year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

