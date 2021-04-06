Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG) Shares Down 25%

Infinite Graphics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:INFG)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $450.00 and last traded at $450.00. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $600.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.00 and a 200-day moving average of $600.00.

About Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG)

Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection.

