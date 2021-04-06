Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI):

3/24/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

3/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

2/25/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.50 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,865. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

