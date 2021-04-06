Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $512.03

Informa plc (LON:INF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.03 ($6.69) and traded as high as GBX 578.20 ($7.55). Informa shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.47), with a volume of 1,802,553 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587 ($7.67).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.03. The company has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

