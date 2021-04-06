Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,890. Infosys has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ashmore Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $64,629,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

