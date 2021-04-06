Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,538,487 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $235,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

