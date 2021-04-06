Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

