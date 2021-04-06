Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $12,192.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

