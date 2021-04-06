Ink Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,568.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $8,568.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

