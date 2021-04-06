InnovAge Holding Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 13th

InnovAge’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. InnovAge had issued 16,666,667 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,007 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During InnovAge’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

INNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get InnovAge alerts:

INNV opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.