INO COIN (INO) Price Down 16.1% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $326,536.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INO COIN has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00010955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.