Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Inogen worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inogen stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.71 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

