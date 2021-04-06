Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1,297.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,333 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inovalon worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,996 shares of company stock worth $3,239,309 over the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.