Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1,297.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,333 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inovalon worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
INOV stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,996 shares of company stock worth $3,239,309 over the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.
Inovalon Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
