Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.45

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Inovalon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

