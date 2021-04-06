Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.45

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.
The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.
In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Inovalon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
