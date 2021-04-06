InsaneCoin (INSN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $388,171.95 and approximately $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.00474787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.52 or 0.04351430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,308,265 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

