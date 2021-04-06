Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Down 3.4%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.32. 9,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,260,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSG. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

The stock has a market cap of $953.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

