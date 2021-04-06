Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CFO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NMTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 306,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.