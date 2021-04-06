Insider Buying: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,071. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

