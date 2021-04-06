Insider Buying: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.42 per share, with a total value of C$14,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at C$67,666.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18.

On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$635,375.00.

Shares of TSE:GCG traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.90. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$829.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$18.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.30.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

