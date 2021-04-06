Insider Buying: PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW) Insider Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW) insider George Bauk acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($11,571.43).

George Bauk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PVW Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, George Bauk acquired 88,030 shares of PVW Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$13,204.50 ($9,431.79).

On Friday, March 12th, George Bauk acquired 130,000 shares of PVW Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$20,280.00 ($14,485.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.09.

PVW Resources NL engages in developing a portfolio of gold tenements in the Tanami, Leonara, and Kalgoorlie regions in Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Leonora Project, incorporating Jungle Well, Minotaur Project, and Brilliant Well, which has received sporadic exploration for nickel, base metals, and gold ores; the Kalgoorlie Project, incorporating Black Flag, King of the West, and Gordon Sidar, which has received sporadic and superficial exploration for gold ores; and the Tanami Project, which explores for various commodities.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PVW Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVW Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.