Insider Buying: Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) Insider Buys 34,068 Shares of Stock

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) insider Stephen Lowe acquired 34,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$42,108.05 ($30,077.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Get Talga Group alerts:

About Talga Group

Talga Group Ltd, a material company, explores for, develops, and commercializes graphene and graphite products. It holds interests in the Vittangi, Jalkunen, Raitajärvi, Kiskama, and other projects in Sweden. The company also explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits. In addition, it develops and commercializes rechargeable battery materials, including anodes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Talga Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talga Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.