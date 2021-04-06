Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 6,058 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 163,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,711. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

