Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 6,058 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 163,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,711. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $164.40.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
