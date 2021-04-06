Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,467. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.