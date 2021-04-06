Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 1,159 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $10,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 571,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,442,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.