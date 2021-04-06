Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

