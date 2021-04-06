Insider Selling: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells 26,241 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Kate Ringrose purchased 186 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £100.44 ($131.23).

On Monday, February 1st, Kate Ringrose purchased 191 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,932 ($129.76).

Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55.72 ($0.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,384,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,334. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 79.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.46 ($0.75).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.89 ($0.74).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

