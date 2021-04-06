Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells 7,783 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $144.60. The stock had a trading volume of 92,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

