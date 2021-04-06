Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

