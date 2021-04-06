Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08.

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,414. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

