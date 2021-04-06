Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Sells 3,616 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 248,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,739. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

